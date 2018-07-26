Hershey Co (HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.