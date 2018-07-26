Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Issues Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust opened at $21.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $185,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.