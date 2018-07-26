Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.85 Million in Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

WP opened at $85.12 on Thursday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

