Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.91 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in General Mills by 178.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 840.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,614 shares of company stock worth $6,406,124 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

