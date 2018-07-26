Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.10%. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

