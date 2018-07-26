Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean traded up $4.20, reaching $23.90, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 132,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,352. The company has a market cap of $444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $76,271.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

