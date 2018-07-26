Henry Schein (HSIC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

