HelloGold Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00416443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00165808 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

