Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) has trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.80002207427 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Helios Advantage Income Fund Company Profile

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

