Heico (HEI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp. outperformed the industry in the last year. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts as well as services product lines has been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. It also exhibits a solid financial flexibility. Further, it's strong balance sheet and cash flows provide financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, intense competition from existing and new competitors in a fragmented marketplace may harm its business operations. Also, material rise in long-term interest rates is a key risk for capital intensive stocks like HEICO Corp., which needs to rely heavily on capital markets for access to funds and make the necessary investments in the production of defense equipment.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heico has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.41.

Heico opened at $76.16 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Heico will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,006.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $373,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,148 shares of company stock worth $10,812,712. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Heico by 13.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 30.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 25.0% in the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 24.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $184,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

