Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $134,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Eli Lilly And Co opened at $96.43 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,755,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,433. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.