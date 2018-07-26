HEAT (HEAT) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. HEAT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $8,641.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00419774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00162079 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00087523 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 35,412,632 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

