Head to Head Survey: Vericel (VCEL) vs. NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vericel and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $63.92 million 6.08 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -21.20 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.21 billion 5.84 $473.62 million $1.59 33.32

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Vericel. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -20.89% -67.15% -27.10% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.08% 29.76% 17.47%

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vericel does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericel and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.87%. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a consensus price target of $54.97, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products. It also provides enzymes for baking applications, including freshness, product appearance, dough improvement, etc.; and brewing applications comprising fermentation control, separation and filtration, etc., as well as for use in lactose-free dairy, trans fats removal, etc. in the food and beverages industry. In addition, the company offers enzymes and microorganisms for use in the production of cellulosic ethanol, starch-based ethanol, enzymatic biodiesel, and sugarcane ethanol in the bioenergy industry; and feed enzymes for use in animal feed, probiotics for animal health applications, microbials for aquaculture applications, and other enzymes and microorganisms for plant health and crop yield applications in the agriculture and feed industry. Further, it provides enzymes and microorganisms for use in textile processing, pulp and paper production, leather preparation, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

