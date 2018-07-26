Head to Head Review: Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) & Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) and Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Liberty Media Formula One Series C 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.89, suggesting a potential upside of 62.25%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Volatility & Risk

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C does not pay a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group 20.44% 22.02% 4.45% Liberty Media Formula One Series C 18.55% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.73 billion 1.01 $576.01 million $2.80 9.66 Liberty Media Formula One Series C $1.78 billion 4.58 $255.00 million $1.21 29.21

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series C. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Liberty Media Formula One Series C on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 601 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it offers digital agency services; and broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

