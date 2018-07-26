Head to Head Review: Morgan Stanley (MS) & Stifel Financial (SF)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Morgan Stanley pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 15.84% 12.09% 1.00% Stifel Financial 6.87% 13.14% 1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $43.64 billion 2.07 $6.11 billion $3.60 14.18 Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.31 $182.87 million $3.99 13.44

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Stifel Financial. Stifel Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 1 9 9 1 2.50 Stifel Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Stifel Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses/institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

