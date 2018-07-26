Head to Head Contrast: Scientific Games (SGMS) & Digimarc (DMRC)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35% Digimarc -111.85% -35.03% -32.83%

This table compares Scientific Games and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.43 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -21.75 Digimarc $25.21 million 14.01 -$25.77 million ($2.44) -12.21

Digimarc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80 Digimarc 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Digimarc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. It also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. The company's solutions identify, track, manage, and protect content; and enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

