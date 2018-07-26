Head to Head Contrast: Qumu (QUMU) vs. CA (CA)

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) and CA (NASDAQ:CA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of CA shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Qumu has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CA has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and CA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $28.17 million 0.90 -$11.72 million ($1.07) -2.50 CA $4.24 billion 4.37 $476.00 million $2.32 18.99

CA has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qumu and CA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 0 0 2.00 CA 0 11 0 0 2.00

CA has a consensus target price of $35.02, suggesting a potential downside of 20.50%. Given CA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CA is more favorable than Qumu.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Qumu does not pay a dividend. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and CA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -48.28% -105.45% -31.67% CA 11.24% 16.89% 7.85%

Summary

CA beats Qumu on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as CA Technologies and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

