Head to Head Contrast: NutriSystem (NTRI) and CDW common stock (CDW)

NutriSystem (NASDAQ: NTRI) and CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NutriSystem and CDW common stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutriSystem $696.96 million 1.77 $57.87 million $1.96 21.17 CDW common stock $15.19 billion 0.86 $523.00 million $3.88 22.13

CDW common stock has higher revenue and earnings than NutriSystem. NutriSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW common stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CDW common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NutriSystem pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW common stock pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CDW common stock has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NutriSystem and CDW common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutriSystem 0 2 5 0 2.71 CDW common stock 0 4 5 0 2.56

NutriSystem presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. CDW common stock has a consensus target price of $82.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given NutriSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NutriSystem is more favorable than CDW common stock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of CDW common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NutriSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CDW common stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NutriSystem has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW common stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NutriSystem and CDW common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutriSystem 7.65% 42.69% 27.98% CDW common stock 3.83% 69.59% 8.99%

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

