Head-To-Head Contrast: Konami (KNMCY) versus Its Competitors

Konami (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) is one of 191 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Konami to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Konami alerts:

This table compares Konami and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.80% 12.44% 8.85% Konami Competitors -3.73% -55.01% 3.56%

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Konami pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Konami and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konami Competitors 1351 6446 12431 547 2.59

Konami currently has a consensus target price of $64.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Konami is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konami and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion $275.48 million 23.27 Konami Competitors $1.78 billion $188.93 million -14.98

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Konami is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami’s peers have a beta of -17.19, meaning that their average share price is 1,819% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.