Head to Head Comparison: Southern (SO) vs. Huaneng Power International (HNP)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE: HNP) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Huaneng Power International and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern 4 9 4 0 2.00

Southern has a consensus price target of $47.82, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Huaneng Power International pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 1.03% 1.66% 0.43% Southern 4.88% 12.97% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.50 $233.81 million $0.40 74.95 Southern $23.03 billion 2.09 $880.00 million $3.02 15.75

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International. Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern beats Huaneng Power International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 15 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 35 solar facilities, 8 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 82,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.