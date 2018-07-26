Head to Head Comparison: Quality Systems (QSII) and Mattersight (MATR)

Quality Systems (NASDAQ: QSII) and Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quality Systems and Mattersight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quality Systems $531.02 million 2.49 $2.42 million $0.57 36.19 Mattersight $46.51 million 1.87 -$16.32 million N/A N/A

Quality Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mattersight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quality Systems and Mattersight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quality Systems 4 4 2 0 1.80 Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00

Quality Systems presently has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential downside of 21.53%. Mattersight has a consensus price target of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Mattersight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mattersight is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Quality Systems has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mattersight has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quality Systems and Mattersight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quality Systems 0.46% 10.88% 6.97% Mattersight -27.40% N/A -27.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Quality Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Mattersight shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Mattersight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quality Systems beats Mattersight on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations. Its principal products include the NextGen Ambulatory product suite; interoperability solutions; and MediTouch, a cloud-based software suite comprising clearinghouse, PM, electronic health records, and patient portals, which enable mobility, workflow automation, and reporting and analytics. Its RCM Services Division offers technology-based solutions that are designed to optimize clients' revenue cycle costs and process efficiency, as well as to enhance clients' cash flow. This division provides revenue cycle management optimization services; and billing and collections, claims submissions and reconciliation, electronic remittance and payment posting, accounts receivable management, patient client service, advance analytics, charge entry and capture, enrollment credentialing, and software setup, hosting, and support services. The company's QSI Dental division focuses on developing, marketing, and supporting software suites for dental group organizations. This division also offers QSIDental Web, a cloud-based and software as a service and PM clinical software solution; and sells licenses to its products. The company also provides software implementation, training, support, and maintenance services; and electronic data interchange services. It serves single and small practice physicians, physician hospital organizations, management service organizations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, community health centers, and medical and dental schools through a sales force and a reseller channel. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Mattersight Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

