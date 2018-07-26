Head to Head Comparison: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) vs. La Quinta (LQ)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and La Quinta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 4.60 $2.81 billion $3.04 24.71 La Quinta $980.63 million 2.59 $151.96 million $0.29 74.55

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Quinta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and La Quinta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 28.32% 36.43% 13.17% La Quinta 13.87% 3.13% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Las Vegas Sands and La Quinta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 6 5 0 2.45 La Quinta 0 4 2 0 2.33

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $77.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. La Quinta has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.04%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Quinta is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of La Quinta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. La Quinta does not pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats La Quinta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia. It serves the upper-midscale and midscale segments, principally under the La Quinta brand. La Quinta Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

