Head-To-Head Analysis: Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) versus Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE: HLT) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock 14.87% 41.44% 4.93% Red Rock Resorts 4.11% 16.46% 2.79%

Dividends

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and Red Rock Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock $9.14 billion 2.64 $1.26 billion $2.00 40.19 Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.53 $35.15 million $0.62 56.61

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock 0 7 8 1 2.63 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $84.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $33.44, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Summary

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock beats Red Rock Resorts on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 28, 2018, it had approximately 5,200 properties with 856,000 rooms in 105 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

