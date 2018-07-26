HCP (HCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCP (NYSE:HCP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect HCP to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. HCP has set its FY18 guidance at $1.77-1.83 EPS.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. ValuEngine raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HCP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

