Hays Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Hays Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hays Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 197,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $284.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

