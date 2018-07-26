Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.11 ($80.13).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares opened at €67.05 ($78.88) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €69.80 ($82.12) and a 52 week high of €107.00 ($125.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

