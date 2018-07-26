Hasbro (HAS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

Hasbro traded down $0.49, reaching $101.18, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 84,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,603. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 571,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 368,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,566,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

