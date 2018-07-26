Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 265,319 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Howard Weil lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

