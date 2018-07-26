Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,175,000.

Shares of TDG opened at $372.07 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $372.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.29.

In related news, insider Joel Reiss sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total value of $1,618,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,705,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

