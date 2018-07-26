Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $232.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

