Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harmony Gold Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.1350925493593 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining traded down $0.03, reaching $1.69, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 154,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,351. The firm has a market cap of $738.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.