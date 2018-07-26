Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $30,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 877,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,624,266.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Osgood purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,976.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 88,713 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 205,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI opened at $19.77 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a current ratio of 38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

