Hammerson (HMSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.
Shares of Hammerson traded down GBX 28.20 ($0.37), reaching GBX 500.80 ($6.63), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of £523.38 ($692.76).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.
In related news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($325,512.42). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.29), for a total transaction of £248,572.63 ($329,017.38).
Hammerson Company Profile
Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.
