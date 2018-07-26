Hammerson (HMSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

Shares of Hammerson traded down GBX 28.20 ($0.37), reaching GBX 500.80 ($6.63), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of £523.38 ($692.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 540 ($7.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564.08 ($7.47).

In related news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($325,512.42). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.29), for a total transaction of £248,572.63 ($329,017.38).

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

