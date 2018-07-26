Halliburton (HAL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.22, but opened at $41.91. Halliburton shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 783884 shares.

The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 204.2% in the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,317,000 after buying an additional 1,777,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.