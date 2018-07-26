Hackspace Capital (HAC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Hackspace Capital has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $6,741.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00417763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00162770 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Token Profile

Hackspace Capital’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. The official website for Hackspace Capital is hackspace.capital . The official message board for Hackspace Capital is medium.com/@hackspacecap . Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hackspace Capital Token Trading

Hackspace Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.