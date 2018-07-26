GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares opened at $68.88 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 34.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.