GWM Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 94.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $504,824.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $254.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $260.26.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

