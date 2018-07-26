GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,571 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,497 shares of company stock worth $3,143,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines opened at $51.66 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

