Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 737,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 725,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 207.95 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,202.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,160 shares of company stock worth $4,553,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

