Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of American National Insurance (ANAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American National Insurance by 437.5% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in American National Insurance by 38.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $125.36 on Thursday. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.16.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter.

In other American National Insurance news, insider E Douglas Mcleod purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.44 per share, with a total value of $65,213.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,986.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,877 shares of company stock valued at $224,724. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAT shares. BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

