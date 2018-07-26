Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.91 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

