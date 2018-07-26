Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair opened at $58.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,925.03% and a net margin of 14.82%. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.