GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Holdings Trimmed by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $21.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

