Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

