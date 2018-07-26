Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bemis opened at $42.86 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bemis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bemis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

