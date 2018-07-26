Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,563,000 after acquiring an additional 617,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255,701 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,190,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 254,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $254.02 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $215.73 and a 52 week high of $265.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3179 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

