Green Plains (GPRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Green Plains traded up $0.27, hitting $15.97, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 5,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,767. The stock has a market cap of $651.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.04 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $164,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $183,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

