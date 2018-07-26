Green Bancorp (GNBC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 41534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In related news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $22,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $918.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

