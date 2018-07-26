Great Ajax (AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AJX. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,607. The company has a market cap of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 50.44%. analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

