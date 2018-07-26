Graphic Packaging (GPK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $14.87. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 17800258 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

